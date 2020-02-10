Afghan soldier kills 2 US troops





KABUL, Feb 9: Two American troops were killed and six others wounded by an Afghan soldier armed with a machine gun, the US military confirmed on Sunday. The deaths come at a sensitive time in the 18-year-old war, with President Donald Trump eager to bring troops home and end the longest conflict in US history.US and Afghan troops came under "direct fire" in eastern Afghanistan, a US military official said, in an incident that apparently caused multiple casualties. The nature of the violence was not immediately clear. One Afghan official said the two sides had "clashed", while another source told AFP an Afghan commando had opened fire at the Americans."A combined US and Afghan force conducting an operation in Nangarhar Province was engaged by direct fire on Feb. 8", US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett said in a statement. -AFP