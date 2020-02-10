Video
Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:27 PM
Syria, Turkey face off in Idlib

AZAZ, Feb 9: Turkey reinforced its military presence in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on Sunday as Turkish and Russian officials held talks about the Syrian government offensive there, which has displaced more than half a million people in two months.
Syrian government forces have recaptured more than 600 square kilometres of territory so far in a campaign to seize control of the last rebel strongholds of Idlib and the Aleppo countryside, a statement from Syria's armed forces said on Sunday.
Syria's armed forces have taken control of dozens of towns and villages in recent days as part of the campaign, the statement said. Turkey says the advances by Russian-backed Syrian troops and their allies threaten a fresh humanitarian disaster, driving another wave of potential refugees to its southern border, and has threatened to act if they do not pull back.    -REUTERS


