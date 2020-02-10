Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:27 PM
Home Foreign News

Pelosi clashes with Facebook, Twitter over video posted by Trump

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

WASHINGTON, Feb 9: Facebook and Twitter have rejected a request by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to remove a video posted by President Donald Trump that was edited to make it appear as though she were ripping a copy of his State of the Union address as he honoured a Tuskegee Airman and other guests.
The decision highlighted the tension between critics who want social media platforms to crack down on the spread of misinformation and others who argue that political speech should be given wide latitude, even if it's deceptive or false.
The debate has accelerated during the 2020 presidential campaign, as Democrats in Congress have demanded that Facebook and other tech companies take tougher action while figures on the right have argued that such policing could muzzle conservative viewpoints.
Into that highly politicised environment came the video posted by Trump to his Twitter account Thursday.
The roughly 5-minute clip shows Pelosi repeatedly ripping his speech in between snippets of him paying tribute to the airman, Charles McGee, as well as other guests he had invited to the State of the Union, including military families. In fact, Pelosi ripped a copy of Trump's speech immediately after his address to Congress on Tuesday.    -NYT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cyclone, storms lash Australia
Malala shooter flees from jail
Afghan soldier kills 2 US troops
Scientists race to develop vaccine for new coronavirus
Syria, Turkey face off in Idlib
Pelosi clashes with Facebook, Twitter over video posted by Trump
Trump defends removal of impeachment witness
CAA ‘discriminatory’, revoke ‘immediately’, says Goa archbishop


Latest News
University student remanded for raping girlfriend
Ruman Shana named as world's best breakthrough archer
BCB eyes long-term plan to prepare U-19 cricketers
Fear of police should be removed from public mind: IGP
EU calls emergency talks on new coronavirus
All MRP to be e-Passport within 5-yrs
Even sister's death couldn’t dent history maker Akbar
Jubo league leader killed in road crash
Madrasa teacher held for attempt to rape a girl
BSMRSTU students continue demonstration
Most Read News
Junior Tigers lift World Cup trophy
Modern concept of marketing
Watercolour Reigns Supreme
Woman gives birth to quadruplets thru' normal delivery
Ex-AL leader slaughtered in Noakhali
Young tigers need 178 to win U-19WC
Five held over gang-rape in Bhola
PM returns home
Salary of pry school assistant teachers raised
4th BD round of Jessup Moot Court competition concludes in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft