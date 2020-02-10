Video
Monday, 10 February, 2020
Trump defends removal of impeachment witness

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Feb 9: President Donald Trump on Saturday defended his decision to fire an army officer who gave damning evidence against him during the impeachment probe.
Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted Friday out of the White House, where he worked on the National Security Council as an expert on Ukraine. His lawyer called the move an act of revenge by the president, two days after he was acquitted by the Senate.
"Fake News @CNN & MSDNC keep talking about 'Lt. Col.' Vindman as though I should think only how wonderful he was," Trump tweeted, apparently referring to news outlet MSNBC.
"Actually, I don't know him, never spoke to him, or met him (I don't believe!) but, he was very insubordinate, reported contents of my 'perfect' calls incorrectly."
"In other words, 'OUT'."
Vindman was present during a now famous July 25 phone call during which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden.
House Democrats who impeached Trump on allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress argued that the call was part of a concerted effort to coerce a weak foreign ally at war with Russia into helping him cheat in November's presidential election.    -AFP


