Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:27 PM
Home Foreign News

US presidency gains more power with Trump’s acquittal

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

WASHINGTON, Feb 9: President Donald Trump's impeachment acquittal has delivered the White House a fresh coat of power, sparking worries over the rise of an "imperial presidency."
His victory in the Senate trial on Wednesday accelerated a decades-long shift in the US government in which Congress has steadily ceded authority to the Oval Office.
The presidency hit a low in the 1970s, after Congress wrested authority away following Richard Nixon's Watergate abuses. Since then, each successive US leader has sought to further dominate the legislature.
Trump, though, has sparked anxiety: he flaunts his power, and has an attorney general who favours a strong presidency and a Republican Party unwilling to restrain him.
One of his impeachment lawyers claimed Trump is free to do whatever he wants -- even cheat in elections -- if he believes it is in the national interest. Trump himself says, citing the US Constitution: "I have the right to do whatever I want as president."
"It is now arguable... that Donald Trump may well have become the most powerful president in American history," historian Jon Meacham said after Trump's trial closed.
"President Trump is functionally a monarch at this point. If the king does it, it's okay."
After suffering under the British king, the architects of the US system of government crafted a constitution in 1789 that gave the legislature strong checks on the powers of the new nation's chief executive.
Lawmakers held the upper hand mostly through the early 20th century, until, faced by existential emergencies -- the Great Depression and then World war II -- president Franklin Roosevelt rode roughshod over Congress to take action.
Since then, "we have seen a steady increase over time in the independent powers of the presidency," said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.
"Presidents are encouraged, I think, to grab as much power and make as much of a difference during their one or two terms as they can."
"This is not just a Republican thing. It's presidents of both parties," said Rozell. Executive power got a considerable boost with the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.
Republican George W. Bush went far beyond his statutory authorities to order actions like secret surveillance of Americans and abduction and torture of foreign fighters, claiming he had the right to do so to protect the country.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cyclone, storms lash Australia
Malala shooter flees from jail
Afghan soldier kills 2 US troops
Scientists race to develop vaccine for new coronavirus
Syria, Turkey face off in Idlib
Pelosi clashes with Facebook, Twitter over video posted by Trump
Trump defends removal of impeachment witness
CAA ‘discriminatory’, revoke ‘immediately’, says Goa archbishop


Latest News
University student remanded for raping girlfriend
Ruman Shana named as world's best breakthrough archer
BCB eyes long-term plan to prepare U-19 cricketers
Fear of police should be removed from public mind: IGP
EU calls emergency talks on new coronavirus
All MRP to be e-Passport within 5-yrs
Even sister's death couldn’t dent history maker Akbar
Jubo league leader killed in road crash
Madrasa teacher held for attempt to rape a girl
BSMRSTU students continue demonstration
Most Read News
Junior Tigers lift World Cup trophy
Modern concept of marketing
Watercolour Reigns Supreme
Woman gives birth to quadruplets thru' normal delivery
Ex-AL leader slaughtered in Noakhali
Young tigers need 178 to win U-19WC
Five held over gang-rape in Bhola
PM returns home
Salary of pry school assistant teachers raised
4th BD round of Jessup Moot Court competition concludes in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft