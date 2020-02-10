Video
Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:27 PM
IOM donates bus for children with disabilities in Cox's Bazar

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN migration agency, has donated a 30-seat coaster bus to Cox's Bazar Arunodoy School, a specialised  school for children with disabilities, as part of stepped-up efforts to support the host community.
The bus handover event was held at the school on Saturday attended by several hundred participants, including students with disabilities, teachers and community members.
State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain was present as the chief guest at the event attended by Public Administration Secretary Shaikh Yusuf Harun, Deputy Chief of Mission of IOM Manuel Pereira, National Liaison Officer of IOM BM Masiur Rahman were, among others, present with Md Kamal Hossain, deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar, in the chair.    -UNB



