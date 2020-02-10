

Ways of earning money from Facebook

How to Create Earning Potential from Facebook

You can't expect to start earning from Facebook overnight. If you want to earn a handsome amount from Facebook, you have to work in a planned way. Before you expect earning, you have to create earning potential. Let's see how to prepare you for monetization from Facebook.

Find Your Niche

The first step to earn from Facebook is to define your niche. Your niche can be your passion or skill like writing, graphic designing, or any kind of local business, like boutiques, Home Food Delivery, etc. When you are definitely confident about what niche you have potential in, learn the relevant skills/techniques/strategies to nail it down.

Facebook Page/Group:

After defining your niche, create an attractive Facebook Fan Page and/or group for your niche/business. Facebook fan page can be the right place where people - who share interest in your niche - can get the opportunity to know you. The motto of creating Facebook Page/group is to build communication with your target audience.

Build Your Audience

After opening Facebook Page and/or Group, you need to connect with like-minded people who have interest in your niche. You can attract followers to your Facebook Page and group through utilizing different Facebook features like publishing quality Facebook posts, notes, live videos, setting events, etc.

However, Facebook has billions of users. So, people will not pay attention to your Page/Group, if you are 'nobody'. So, you need to develop a trustworthy persona/authority. Certainly, it will take patience, and effort.

Be an Influencer

If you want to build your audience like a 'Pro' and want the audiences to listen to your voice, try to develop yourself as an 'influencer'. The term 'Facebook Influencer' refers to an individual who has substantial amount of followers in a specific niche. The influencers can utilize their knowledge, skill, position, etc. to build relation with their audiences which is based upon trust, and respect. An influencer can be a celebrity, industry leader/expert, blogger, content creator, etc. The number of followers may range from thousands to millions depending on type of niche.

Learn a Skill

If you don't have a local business, and still you want to earn from home with Facebook, then you must have skill in a specific niche like graphic design, photography, content writing, programming, etc. Having a Skill will make it easy for you to create quality content which will attract like-minded people to your Facebook Fan page or group. In other words, you can be an influencer by helping other people through sharing your experiences regarding your skill. For instance, if you have expertise in photography, you can share tips and techniques about how to capture great photos.

When you know your niche, and have built an audience in your Facebook Fan Page/group through organic way or paid campaign, you are ready to earn money from Facebook. Let's focus on some methods to earn from Facebook.

Selling Products/Services/Skill through Facebook

Facebook is a great platform to run an online business. You can also sell products through Facebook page, even if you have physical stores. Facebook page can also be a great platform to sell skills and services. And, if you have any expertise in a certain niche, you can sell that skill through Facebook.

You can sell products through your own Facebook Fan Page or group, when it has a good number of followers/members who trust you. Besides promoting sales through own Facebook Fan Page, you can sell your products, skills and services through different 'Facebook Buy Sell' groups. There are numerous groups in Facebook for buying and selling products from multiple sellers. Some groups may charge a nominal registration fee to allow your post.

Affiliate Marketing in Facebook

If you work as an affiliate marketer, you can utilize Facebook to earn affiliate commissions. Now how does it work? Many reputed Brands and ecommerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, etc. allows their affiliate associates to share product links on social media platforms like Facebook. -AP



















