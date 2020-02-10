PM’s 10 steps transform BD into welfare state: Hasan





Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday sought enhanced media focus on development to infuse momentum to the country's progress, highlighting particularly Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 10 initiatives and her government's other development programmes."The Prime Minster's 10 Initiatives and other development programmes are transforming Bangladesh into a welfare state," he said, opening a two-day training workshop for Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) district correspondents at Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB) in the capital."The country is going ahead with the Premier's 10 initiatives, with AmarBari Amar Khamar Prokolpo being the premier one, and some mega projects," he said.The state-run national news agency's Infotainment service and Amar Bari Amar Khamar Prokolpo of Rural Development and Co-operatives Division (RDCD) organized the event titled "Sheikh Hasina's 10 initiatives and Development Journalism".BSS Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad chaired the inauguration of the workshop, Dhaka University's former vice chancellor Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique, Information secretary Kamrun Nahar and RDCD secretary Md Rezaul Ahsan also addressed the programme.Amar Bari Amar Khamar Prokolpo director Akbar Hossain explained the outline of the project background and its progress saying it was the first of the 10 initiatives by now drawing huge feedback.PIB director general Zafar Wazed, BSS managing editor Anisur Rahman were present in the function.The minister said Bangladesh was now moving ahead indomitably to fulfill the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Bangladesh has already graduated to a middle-income country from the least developing one, said Hasan, adding that the country has gained remarkable progress in many socioeconomic indexes, including human development index, and achieved GDP growth higher than other countries in the last 11 years.He said the government has achieved a huge success in education sector. "Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been boosting this sector with various programmes, including distribution of free books since 2010.Besides, the government is distributing stipends among the mothers of 1.40 crore students through mobile numbers, a unique endeavour in the world, he added. -BSS