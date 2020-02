12th death anniv of Prof Khaleda Akhter Banu today

Relatives and well-wishers have been requested to pray for Prof Banu, wife of former Member of Parliament and chairman of standing committee on Cultural Affairs Ministry Prof Abdul Mannan, says a press release. Today (Monday) is the 12th death anniversary of Prof Khaleda Akhter Banu, former head of Bangla Department of Abujar Gifari University College, Dhaka.