Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:26 PM
Home City News

Girl gang raped in Bhola: 5 held

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

A young girl was reportedly gang raped by her 'lover' and his associates in separate places in Charfashion upazila on Saturday night and early Sunday.
A team of Coast Guard arrested five people from a trawler in Buragouranga River in this connection.
The arrestees are-Yusuf Hasan Sardar, 20, son of Khalil Mia, Sohel Ranadidar, 20, son of Hakim Dalal, Wasel Ahmed Shikdar, 20, son of Mokammel Shikdar, Ripon Fakir, 20, son of Ismail Fakir and Morshed Hawladar, 35, son of Abul Kashem of South Aicha area.
Milon Kumar Ghosh, inspector (investigation) of South Aicha Police Station, said Sohel Rana Didar had developed a lover affair with the 22-year-old girl over phone few months ago.
At one stage, when the girl sought Tk 5,000 from Didar as loan for treatment of her mother Didar asked the girl to meet him at South Aicha on Saturday promising her to give the money.
As the girl met Didar, he along with two others took the girl to Char Kukri Mukri area where they violated the girl in turns in a coconut orchard around 10 pm.
Later, they took the girl to Buragouranga River by a trawler where two other  people joined  with the three who raped her  in the trawler till dawn, he said.
Hearing screams of the victim, a team of coast guard members reached the area and  rescued the victim around 6 am. They also arrested the five rapists from the trawler. Later the arrestees were handed over to police.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JS committee report on Bangladesh Lighthouse Bill, 2020 placed
12th death anniv of Prof Khaleda Akhter Banu today
Seven burnt in Dhaka steel mill accident
Girl gang raped in Bhola: 5 held
Radwan Mujib visits Dhaka Art Summit
Dredging master plan taken, Khalid tells JS
JS committee report on Bangladesh Lighthouse Bill, 2020 placed
SSC exam: headmaster attacked for refusing to help cheating


Latest News
University student remanded for raping girlfriend
Ruman Shana named as world's best breakthrough archer
BCB eyes long-term plan to prepare U-19 cricketers
Fear of police should be removed from public mind: IGP
EU calls emergency talks on new coronavirus
All MRP to be e-Passport within 5-yrs
Even sister's death couldn’t dent history maker Akbar
Jubo league leader killed in road crash
Madrasa teacher held for attempt to rape a girl
BSMRSTU students continue demonstration
Most Read News
Junior Tigers lift World Cup trophy
Modern concept of marketing
Watercolour Reigns Supreme
Woman gives birth to quadruplets thru' normal delivery
Ex-AL leader slaughtered in Noakhali
Young tigers need 178 to win U-19WC
Five held over gang-rape in Bhola
PM returns home
Salary of pry school assistant teachers raised
4th BD round of Jessup Moot Court competition concludes in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft