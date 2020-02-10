Girl gang raped in Bhola: 5 held





A team of Coast Guard arrested five people from a trawler in Buragouranga River in this connection.

The arrestees are-Yusuf Hasan Sardar, 20, son of Khalil Mia, Sohel Ranadidar, 20, son of Hakim Dalal, Wasel Ahmed Shikdar, 20, son of Mokammel Shikdar, Ripon Fakir, 20, son of Ismail Fakir and Morshed Hawladar, 35, son of Abul Kashem of South Aicha area.

Milon Kumar Ghosh, inspector (investigation) of South Aicha Police Station, said Sohel Rana Didar had developed a lover affair with the 22-year-old girl over phone few months ago.

At one stage, when the girl sought Tk 5,000 from Didar as loan for treatment of her mother Didar asked the girl to meet him at South Aicha on Saturday promising her to give the money.

As the girl met Didar, he along with two others took the girl to Char Kukri Mukri area where they violated the girl in turns in a coconut orchard around 10 pm.

Later, they took the girl to Buragouranga River by a trawler where two other people joined with the three who raped her in the trawler till dawn, he said.

Hearing screams of the victim, a team of coast guard members reached the area and rescued the victim around 6 am. They also arrested the five rapists from the trawler. Later the arrestees were handed over to police. -UNB

















