Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:26 PM
Home City News

Radwan Mujib visits Dhaka Art Summit

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Radwan Mujib Siddiq, a grandson of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and trustee of Centre for Research and Information (CRI), made a surprise visit to Dhaka Art Summit at Bangladesh Shilpakal Academy on Sunday.
Radwan witnessed the exhibition titled 'Lighting the fire of freedom - Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' on the ground floor of the National Art Gallery, said a CRI press release.
The exhibition was organised by the policy research organisation in association with Information and Communications Technology Division and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.
CRI Executive Director Sabbir Bin Sams said organisers of the art summit expressed their desire to keep one exhibition solely dedicated to the celebrations of the 'Mujib Borsho'. "Then CRI extended all the assistance regarding design, picture and others. Another trustee of CRI Nasrul Hamid offered his consultancy on design and content."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JS committee report on Bangladesh Lighthouse Bill, 2020 placed
12th death anniv of Prof Khaleda Akhter Banu today
Seven burnt in Dhaka steel mill accident
Girl gang raped in Bhola: 5 held
Radwan Mujib visits Dhaka Art Summit
Dredging master plan taken, Khalid tells JS
JS committee report on Bangladesh Lighthouse Bill, 2020 placed
SSC exam: headmaster attacked for refusing to help cheating


Latest News
University student remanded for raping girlfriend
Ruman Shana named as world's best breakthrough archer
BCB eyes long-term plan to prepare U-19 cricketers
Fear of police should be removed from public mind: IGP
EU calls emergency talks on new coronavirus
All MRP to be e-Passport within 5-yrs
Even sister's death couldn’t dent history maker Akbar
Jubo league leader killed in road crash
Madrasa teacher held for attempt to rape a girl
BSMRSTU students continue demonstration
Most Read News
Junior Tigers lift World Cup trophy
Modern concept of marketing
Watercolour Reigns Supreme
Woman gives birth to quadruplets thru' normal delivery
Ex-AL leader slaughtered in Noakhali
Young tigers need 178 to win U-19WC
Five held over gang-rape in Bhola
PM returns home
Salary of pry school assistant teachers raised
4th BD round of Jessup Moot Court competition concludes in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft