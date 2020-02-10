Radwan Mujib visits Dhaka Art Summit





Radwan witnessed the exhibition titled 'Lighting the fire of freedom - Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' on the ground floor of the National Art Gallery, said a CRI press release.

The exhibition was organised by the policy research organisation in association with Information and Communications Technology Division and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

CRI Executive Director Sabbir Bin Sams said organisers of the art summit expressed their desire to keep one exhibition solely dedicated to the celebrations of the 'Mujib Borsho'. "Then CRI extended all the assistance regarding design, picture and others. Another trustee of CRI Nasrul Hamid offered his consultancy on design and content." -UNB

























