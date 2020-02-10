JS committee report on Bangladesh Lighthouse Bill, 2020 placed





Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Shipping Major (Retd) Rafiqul Islam, Bir Uttam, placed the report in the House with a recommendation of its passage in an amended form with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Placing the report in the parliament, Rafiqul Islam said committee members State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Shajahan Khan, Md Mazaharul Hoque Prodhan, Ranajit Kumar Roy, Mahfuzur Rahman, Dr Samil Uddin Ahmed Shimul, Md Aslam Hossain Sowdagar and SM Shahjada took part in the committee meeting in scrutinizing the bill.

Earlier, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury placed the bill in the parliament on January 15.

According to the proposed bill, it has been prepared as a time-befitting one for maintaining and controlling the lighthouses which set up in different coastal regions. -BSS















