SSC exam: headmaster attacked for refusing to help cheating

A headmaster of a school in Brahmanbaria's Kasba upazila along with nine SSC examinees were beaten up on Sunday by unidentified youths for allegedly not cooperating with the culprits in cheating at an examination centre.

The incident took place at Gopinathpur Shaheed Babul High School examination centre this noon.

Ali Mansur, headmaster of Syedabad AS Monirul Haque High School, told this correspondent that an unidentified youth at the exam centre premises asked one examinee to supply copies to some others during the English second paper exam on Sunday. As the examinee refused to supply copies, the youth beat him up.
























