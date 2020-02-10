4 held with 40,000 Yaba pills in Chattogram





The arrestees are Mozammel Haque, 30, of Begumganj upazila in Noakhali district, Nur Nabi, 24, of Mirsarai upazila, Hasmat Kabir Shakil, 21, of Sandwip upazilain Chatogram district and Zahedul Islam Ratul, 22, of Chatkhil upazila in Noakhali district.

Tipped off, a team of police conducted a drive in the area and arrested them along with 40,000 Yaba pills, two motorbikes, six mobile phone sets, three bags, Tk 32,000 cash and 1200 British Pounds in the night, said Chattogram Superintendent of Police SM Rashidul Haque while talking at a press briefing held at District Police Lines on Sunday. -UNB

















