Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:26 PM
BCL to establish ‘Bangabandhu Corner’ in all edn institutions

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Chhattra League (BCL) has planned to establish 'Bangabandhu Corner' in every educational institution across the country.
A source of student wing of Awami League told Daily Observer that they are going to establish 'Bangabandhu Corner' in every educational institute across the country to know Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman properly.
Students can read all types of book written on Bangabandhu along with Bangabandhu's own books at this corner.
'Unfinished Memories', 'Karagarer Rojnamcha' and all books written by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be also available in the corner.
In this regard BCL General Secretary Lekhok Bhattacharjee said, "Ahead of the Mujib centenarian we want to open these corners at all educational institutions to give students the scope of introducing, reading and knowing about Bangabandhu's struggle and valiant life."
"All books written by and on Bangabandhu will be available in these corners for students." Lekhok added.
Different level BCL leaders said that they are struggling to get back Chhatra league's historic image by taking some positive initiatives on behalf of general students throughout the country. 'Bangabandhu Corner' is one of them.


