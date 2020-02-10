Video
Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:26 PM
Home City News

No coronavirus symptom in China returnee hospitalised in Rangpur: IEDCR

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

A man hospitalised in Rangpur after recently returning from China, has not exhibited any symptom of the novel coronavirus, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR.
Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of IEDCR, disclosed the information at a media briefing on Sunday.
Tasdid Hossain, 56, was admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital's corona unit on Saturday. But he was only suffering from a respiratory problem rather than cold or fever at the time of his admission, said Flora.
"As a result, he was kept under observation and had his samples taken for tests. The results aren't out yet but he is doing better now."
Tasdid, a native of Mirganj village in Nilphamari's Domar Upazila, came back home from China on Jan 29. He had since been living with his family in their village home.    -bdnews24.com


