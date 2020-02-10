No coronavirus symptom in China returnee hospitalised in Rangpur: IEDCR





Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of IEDCR, disclosed the information at a media briefing on Sunday.

Tasdid Hossain, 56, was admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital's corona unit on Saturday. But he was only suffering from a respiratory problem rather than cold or fever at the time of his admission, said Flora.

"As a result, he was kept under observation and had his samples taken for tests. The results aren't out yet but he is doing better now."

Tasdid, a native of Mirganj village in Nilphamari's Domar Upazila, came back home from China on Jan 29. He had since been living with his family in their village home. -bdnews24.com

























