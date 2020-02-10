IU launches digital library access centre

Mujib Borsho digital library access centre & ICT cell data centre have been launched at Islamic University (IU) in kushtia on February 8, 2020. IU Vice-Chancellor Prof M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari inaugurates Mujib Borsho digital library access centre & data centre of ICT cell and addressed the function as chief guest while IU Prof M Shahinoor Rahman, IU Treasurer Prof M Selim Toha were present as special guests. Among others, IU Syndicate member & convenor of digital library access centre Prof M Mahbubur Rahman, IU Proctor Prof Paresh Chandra Barman, ICT cell director Prof M Ahsanul Ambia, deans, chairmen, teachers, high officials & students were present at the programme.