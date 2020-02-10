

KUET inaugurates Bangabandhu centenary countdown clock

As part of the 'Mujib year' celebration programme KUET authority has been installed the countdown clock while Vice-Chancellor of KUET Prof Dr Kazi Sazzad Hossain inaugurated the countdown clock as chief guest.

Provost of Lalon Shah hall prof Dr Md Abdullah Elias Akter chaired the event while Director Prof Dr Shibendra Shekhor Shikder, Prof Dr Pintu Chandra Shil and student of Lalon Shah hall Ankan Boral delivered their welcome speech.

Large number students of Lalon Shah hall, assistant provost of different halls, teachers, officials of different faculties, among others, also present.

















