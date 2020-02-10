

SUSF holds ‘Inter University Lit Fest’

Stamford University Shahitto Forum (SUSF), a leading literary forum of the university, organized a two-day "Inter-University Literature Festival 2020'' at the university's Siddheshwari campus on February 6, 2020. Some 80 contestants from 10 universities participated in the festival and various literary contests including recitation, quiz, impromptu speech and short-story writing were held on that occasion. On the opening day, reciters Dr Bhaswer Bandopadhyay, Mir Barkat, and Chief Editor of Kaler Dhoni Emran Mahfuz were present as the judges.On 8 February, the prize-giving ceremony was held in a festive mood. Prof Ali Naqi, Vice-Chancellor of Stamford University Bangladesh, was present as the chief guest. In the closing ceremony, Freedom fighter and drama & film director Nasiruddin Yusuf and Eminent Poet of Bangla literature Nirmalendu Goon were present as special guests who also took part in a literary discussion followed by a cultural programme. After the discussion session, prizes are distributed among the contestants.