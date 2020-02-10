

BARI arranges field day and farmers’ gathering

The Entomology and the Olericulture Divisions of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) jointly arranged a field day and farmers' gathering on on-going research programmes and recently invented technologies at the research field of Entomology Division on February 6, 2020.Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Kamalaranjan Das inaugurated the field day and farmers' gathering as chief guest. BARI Director General Dr Md Abdul Wohab presided over the ceremony while global plant breeding lead scientist of the World Vegetable Centre Taiwan's Dr Peter Hanson and former director of BARI Dr Sayed Nurul Alam were present as the guests of honour. BARI Director (Horticulture Research Centre) Dr Abeda Khatun, Director (Support & Services) Md Habibur Rahman Sheikh and Deputy Director of Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Gazipur Mahbub Alam were present as special guests. Chief Scientific Officer and Head of the Entomology Division Dr Debashish Sarker gave the welcome address.