Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:25 PM
Home Eduvista

BARI arranges field day and farmers’ gathering

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Eduvista Desk

BARI arranges field day and farmers’ gathering

BARI arranges field day and farmers’ gathering

The Entomology and the Olericulture Divisions of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) jointly arranged a field day and farmers' gathering on on-going research programmes and recently invented technologies at the research field of Entomology Division on February 6, 2020.
Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Kamalaranjan Das inaugurated the field day and farmers' gathering as chief guest. BARI Director General Dr Md Abdul Wohab presided over the ceremony while global plant breeding lead scientist of the World Vegetable Centre Taiwan's Dr Peter Hanson and former director of BARI Dr Sayed Nurul Alam were present as the guests of honour. BARI Director (Horticulture Research Centre) Dr Abeda Khatun, Director (Support & Services) Md Habibur Rahman Sheikh and Deputy Director of Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Gazipur Mahbub Alam were present as special guests. Chief Scientific Officer and Head of the Entomology Division Dr Debashish Sarker gave the welcome address.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IU launches digital library access centre
A delegation of 11 member led by Steve Visscher, Chief Operating Officer of the GIFS
KUET inaugurates Bangabandhu centenary countdown clock
Dr Md Sabur Khan, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Daffodil International University
SUSF holds ‘Inter University Lit Fest’
BARI arranges field day and farmers’ gathering
Skillspro organizes certificate course on academic writing
Financial skill development training held at ONE Banks’ training institute


Latest News
University student remanded for raping girlfriend
Ruman Shana named as world's best breakthrough archer
BCB eyes long-term plan to prepare U-19 cricketers
Fear of police should be removed from public mind: IGP
EU calls emergency talks on new coronavirus
All MRP to be e-Passport within 5-yrs
Even sister's death couldn’t dent history maker Akbar
Jubo league leader killed in road crash
Madrasa teacher held for attempt to rape a girl
BSMRSTU students continue demonstration
Most Read News
Junior Tigers lift World Cup trophy
Modern concept of marketing
Watercolour Reigns Supreme
Woman gives birth to quadruplets thru' normal delivery
Ex-AL leader slaughtered in Noakhali
Young tigers need 178 to win U-19WC
Five held over gang-rape in Bhola
PM returns home
Salary of pry school assistant teachers raised
4th BD round of Jessup Moot Court competition concludes in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft