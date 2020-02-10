

Skillspro organizes certificate course on academic writing

It will be a great opportunity for university students or researchers to participate in the certificate course on mastering academic writing as academic writing is largely different from general writing. University students are regularly tested on their skill of academic writing. They have to organize their ideas and structure their logics to answer specific questions in their assignments and exams.

The course will cover following the areas within 4 days in corporate with 8 sessions of theoretical discussion, brainstorming with exercise and Q/A session:

* Fundamentals of Academic Writing

* Critical Thinking

* Organizing Ideas

* Language for Academic Writing

* Maintaining Originality

After completing the course students will learn how to organize their academic assignments and research papers and how to structure their logic and ideas cohesively. They will also learn how to use language in academic writing and how to be critical in academic thoughts. Besides these they will also learn how to site sources and keep the originality of their paper. Interested students or researcher can register for the course through the Registration link https://www.facebook.com/SkillsPro.bd/















