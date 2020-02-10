

Financial skill development training held at ONE Banks’ training institute

A daylong training titled "Financial Skill Development for Youth towards Implementing Sustainable Development Goals" held at ONE Bank Training Institute on February 4, 2020.40 students from the Department of Geography and Environment, Faculty of Social Sciences, Jahangirnagar University, Savar, Dhaka attended at the training programme. M Fakhrul Alam, Managing Director of ONE Bank Limited inaugurated the training programme. The training programme arranged as per directives of Bangladesh Bank under Financial Literacy initiative, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of UN to enhance Youths' banking and financial skills. High officials of the Bank along with faculty members of the training institute were also present in the occasion.