Kartik Aaryan to star in Tanhaji director Om Raut's 3D action film

Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:25 PM
Home Art & Culture

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Actor Kartik Aaryan has shown his romantic side and comic skills in various Bollywood films. Now, the audience will get to see his action avatar in a film to be helmed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut. The 3D action thriller backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, will be shot in India and various locations abroad.
"I've been keen to do an out and out action film since a while, and Bhushan sir knew about it. I recently watched Tanhaji and was completely blown away by not only the spectacular visuals but also the narrative style. Om Raut's vision when it comes to action storytelling using 3D is unparalleled," said Kartik.




"I'm super excited to be a part of his next film and can't wait to start work on my first action movie," he added.
The director added: "In the initial stages of the script itself I knew Kartik would fit the character well and I am glad to have him on board." The remaining cast is yet to be finalised.
With this mega budget action film, Bhushan will reunite with Kartik after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Further, Bhushan and T-Series will team up with Om Raut's Retrophiles Pvt Ltd to produce the thriller.
Bhushan said: "It's been a long successful association with Kartik right from SKTKS, PPAW and now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. With the script Om has written, Kartik fits the role to a T. It's Om's vision and passion for cinema which I saw with Tanhaji which made me want to back his next as well. This will be T-Series' first with this kind of a movie which will be a fast-paced action film on a heist."    -Hindustan Times



