Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:25 PM
Home Art & Culture

Asian Food Fair and Cultural Show promise of abundant entertainment

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Culture Desk

27 edition of the most sought after annual cultural event by the Bangladeshi Community in the USA -- Asian Food Fair and Cultural Show is scheduled to be held on 14th and 15th March this year in Florida. This cultural extravaganza is known for bringing together renowned stage performers from various countries of the world and this year there will be no difference as well.
Kumar Bishwajit

While talking with this reporter, Rahman Zahir -- the chief organizer of the event says, "Bangladesh Association of Florida is proud to organize this biggest cultural festival every year. We try to elevate the grandiose of the event each year and therefore we have invited as many as 500 cultural personalities this year."
ABM Mustafa, Senior Advisor of the event says, "More than 20000 audiences are expected to attend this year's event. The cultural event will be 20 hours long non stop consisting of dance shows, magic shows, acrobatic shows, and musical shows."
Rafiqul Islam, Joint Secretary of the event says, "Our main attraction of this years' cultural event is a musical performance by renowned singer Kumar Bishwajit. Apart from him, Saregamapa finalist Aishwarya Pandit and Indian Idol famed Vishal Kothari will also perform."




Iftekhar Chowdhury Rinku, Chairman of the organizing committee says, "Every year we hand over Asian Fair Award to someone who has the potential to enrich our cultural arena with his or her gifted talent. This year we have invited young and promising singer Mahtim Shakib to receive the Asian Fair Award 2020 for his outstanding contributions in music within a short span time."


