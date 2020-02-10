Video
Monday, 10 February, 2020
Art & Culture

Annual meeting of ICOM Bangladesh National Committee held at Asiatic Society of Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020
Culture Desk

Guests at the event

Guests at the event

The annual meeting of ICOM (International Council of Museums) Bangladesh National Committee was held at the auditorium of Asiatic Society of Bangladesh on February 8. Besides the annual meeting, a workshop on the definition of museum was also held at the venue.
Professor Mahfuza Khanom, president of Bangladesh Asiatic Society was the present as chief guest at the programme. Reena Dewan, the President of ICOM India was present as the guest of honour. Mofidul Haq, writer and one of the trustees of the Liberation War Museum delivered the keynote paper. Jahangir Hussain, Chairperson of ICOM-Bangladesh National Committee presided over the meeting. Professor Dr Sufi Mostafizur Rahman, Secretary of ICOM-Bangladesh National Committee delivered the welcome speech at the programme. A number of archaeologists, museumologists and representatives from different museums, Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University were present at the event.
 The guests talked about different aspects of the museum. They expressed that a museum is a non-profit, permanent institution in the service of society and its development, open to the public, which acquires, conserves, researches, communicates and exhibits the tangible and intangible heritage of humanity and its environment for the purposes of education, study and enjoyment.
Museums are democratising, inclusive and polyphonic spaces for critical dialogue about the pasts and the futures. Acknowledging and addressing conflicts and challenges of the present, they hold artifacts and specimens in trust for society, safeguard diverse memories for future generations, and guarantee equal rights and equal access to heritage for all people.
Museums are not for profit. They are participatory and transparent and work in active partnership with and for diverse communities to collect, preserve, research, interpret, exhibit, and enhance understandings of the world, aiming to contribute to human dignity and social justice, global equality and planetary wellbeing.
In the second part of the programme, a workshop on the definition of the museum was held. Jahangir Hussain, Chairperson of ICOM-Bangladesh National Committee emceed the workshop. Professor Eshani Chakravarty of Dhaka University; Professor Suraiya Akhter and Professor Nusrat Fatema spoke at the workshop. Professor Mokammel Hossain Bhuiyan of Jahangirnagar University, folklorist Dr. Firoz Mahmud, Dr. Achiya Khatun, curator of Taka Museum; Professor Dr Sufi Mostafizur Rahman, Secretary of ICOM-Bangladesh National Committee also spoke at the programme.    
It has been mentioned that in 2016, ICOM General Conference in Milan, Italy decided to update the museum definition. Accordingly a Standing Committee on Museum Definition, Prospects and Potentials (MDPP) was formed. This committee made questionnaires and collected answers on museum definition. Moreover, this committee requested to the national committees for arranging workshop, and accordingly Bangladesh National Committee in 2018 and other national committees organised workshops and collected opinions on the museum definition.




It has also been mentioned that the Extraordinary General Assembly (EGA) on September 7 in 2019 in Kyoto decided that they postponed the vote on the new museum definition in order to continue with the discussion furthermore. In the EGA along with others, Jahangir Hussain, Chairperson of ICOM-Bangladesh National Committee took part in the discussion. Accordingly ICOM Headquarter requested to arrange workshop and discuss among the members and museum community to give their inputs on the new definition.




