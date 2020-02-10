Leeds lose again as Forest, Fulham and Brentford close in





Marcelo Bielsa's men have now lost four of their last five games and only goal difference keeps them above Fulham in the automatic promotion places.

"The players are giving their maximum effort and at the moment it is not enough," said Bielsa.









"When that happens, as a coach you have to take the responsibility."

Victory for Forest edges them to within a point of Leeds in fourth.

"This league is crazy," said Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi. "You must be ready for each game."

