Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:24 PM
Home Sports

Arthur ‘happy and comfortable’ with Malinga's captaincy

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
BIPIN DANI

There was no video conference with the coach Mickey Arthur prior to the selection of a pool of 20 players for the ODIs and T-20s against West Indies, however, his views had been sought in Zimbabwe during the recent Test series.
"We have sent a list of twenty players to the Sports ministry for the approval on Friday", one of the selectors said to this Reporter from Colombo.
"The coach has already arrived on Saturday and will be announcing the 15 ODI players on 16th", he said.
The Head Coach is likely to meet the chief selector on Monday.
For the series against West Indies, both captains- Dimuth Karuratne and Lasith Malinga are likely to be retained for the ODIs' and T-20is.
"Apparently, the head coach Arthur is comfortable with Malinga for the T-20 captaincy", one of the sources close to the management, said.
"Malinga may be retained unless he himself wishes to step down".
The team will assemble in the hotel on 17th morning.
Incidentally, both Sri Lanka and West Indies teams would be staying in the same hotel. However, it will not be the same Taj Samudra or Movenpick, where Sri Lankan and other teams generally stay. But instead, they would be put in an another five-star hotel-Shangri-La, it is understood.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Leeds lose again as Forest, Fulham and Brentford close in
Atletico get timely victory, Getafe make top-four statement
Everton charge into European contention with Palace win
Ostapenko beats Kenin to keep Latvia alive in Fed Cup
Ronaldo sets scoring record but Juventus fall in Verona
Returning Clijsters targets Dubai for eagerly-awaited comeback
England leg-spinner Rashid takes three as South Africa struggle
Arthur ‘happy and comfortable’ with Malinga's captaincy


Latest News
University student remanded for raping girlfriend
Ruman Shana named as world's best breakthrough archer
BCB eyes long-term plan to prepare U-19 cricketers
Fear of police should be removed from public mind: IGP
EU calls emergency talks on new coronavirus
All MRP to be e-Passport within 5-yrs
Even sister's death couldn’t dent history maker Akbar
Jubo league leader killed in road crash
Madrasa teacher held for attempt to rape a girl
BSMRSTU students continue demonstration
Most Read News
Junior Tigers lift World Cup trophy
Modern concept of marketing
Watercolour Reigns Supreme
Woman gives birth to quadruplets thru' normal delivery
Ex-AL leader slaughtered in Noakhali
Young tigers need 178 to win U-19WC
Five held over gang-rape in Bhola
PM returns home
Salary of pry school assistant teachers raised
4th BD round of Jessup Moot Court competition concludes in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft