Arthur ‘happy and comfortable’ with Malinga's captaincy





"We have sent a list of twenty players to the Sports ministry for the approval on Friday", one of the selectors said to this Reporter from Colombo.

"The coach has already arrived on Saturday and will be announcing the 15 ODI players on 16th", he said.

The Head Coach is likely to meet the chief selector on Monday.

For the series against West Indies, both captains- Dimuth Karuratne and Lasith Malinga are likely to be retained for the ODIs' and T-20is.

"Apparently, the head coach Arthur is comfortable with Malinga for the T-20 captaincy", one of the sources close to the management, said.

"Malinga may be retained unless he himself wishes to step down".

The team will assemble in the hotel on 17th morning.

Incidentally, both Sri Lanka and West Indies teams would be staying in the same hotel. However, it will not be the same Taj Samudra or Movenpick, where Sri Lankan and other teams generally stay. But instead, they would be put in an another five-star hotel-Shangri-La, it is understood.















