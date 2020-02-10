Logo of Bangabandhu Int'l Freestyle Stunt Cycling unveiled

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, as the chief guest, unveiled the logo of the Bangabandhu International Freestyle Stunt Cycling 2020 on Sunday with a colourful programme at Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex in Paltan, Dhaka.

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) secretary general Syed Shahed Reza was there as a special guest.

The three-day event will be played from 27 to 29 February in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Cycling Federation (BCF) is arranging the event to commemorate the 100 birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.











