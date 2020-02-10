Video
Monday, 10 February, 2020
Pinak century powers East Zone after follow-on in BCL

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Opener Pinak Ghosh scored a fabulous century to help Islami Bank East Zone reach a safe position after following-on against South Zone on the day three game of the second round of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar on Sunday.
At stumps, East Zone reached 323-3, taking a 147 runs lead over South Zone while Pinak leading the way with 121 runs. Before the umpires called it a day, Afif Hossain was batting on 93 with Zakir Hasan on 28, indicating to set a tough target for South Zone on the final day.
Resuming the day on 270-5, East Zone was bowled out 306, losing five wickets for just 36 runs. Mahedi Hasan who blasted 85 ball-112 with willow did the most of the damage as he claimed 5-102.
His bowling, however, helped South Zone who scored 482 in its first innings, earned a 176-run lead.
Instead of batting, South Zone imposed a follow-on but that didn't work in their favour as Pinak Ghosh came up with stellar effort in batting to keep the bowlers at bay.
Amid the wickets tumbling around him, Pinak Ghosh held the one end firm and kept the scoreboard rotating with utmost confidence. He became the fifth batsman to be out after hitting 14 fours and four sixes in his 139 ball-121.
But before his dismissal, Afif Hossain settled him in the crease nicely and added a 96-run partnership with Zakir in the undefeated sixth wicket stand.
Afif struck 11 fours and one six in his 124 ball-93 not out.




Mahedi Hasan, Abdur Razzak and Kamrul Islam Rabbi took one wicket apiece for South Zone.     -BSS


