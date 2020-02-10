Video
Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:23 PM
Shahidul emerge champion in DU Mohsin Hall Sports

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Mohammad Shahidul Islam emerged champion in the Annual Sports Competition of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall of Dhaka University at the university central playground here on Sunday.
Mohammad Abul Kashem became the runner-up in the meet.
Earlier in the morning, pro-Vice Chancellor (Admin) of Dhaka University Prof Dr Muhammad Samad inaugurated the competition as the Chief Guest.
Treasurer of Dhaka University Prof Dr Md Kamal Uddin was the Chief Guest at the day's closing function and later he distributed prizes among the winners.
Provost of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall Prof Dr Md Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan and Advisor of DU Physical Education Centre Prof Dr Asim Sarkar were also present on the
occasion.     -UNB


