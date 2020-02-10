Central Zone sniffs victory in BCL





At the end of the day three, North Zone were 156-5, chasing a victory target of 330. They still need 174 runs with five wickets at hands to win the game.

Captain Shuvagat Hom blasted a tremendous 161 ball-122 as Central Zone compiled 325, before being all out.

After resuming the day on 187-5, Shuvagata single-handedly drove the side to the safety. He guided the lower order batsmen astutely in the face of some disciplined bowling effort from the North Zone and became out as the last batsman. He struck 13 fours and two sixes in his knock.

Earlier, Abdul Mazid contributed 69 while Taibur Rahman made 47.

Shuvagata's knock however enabled Central Zone taking the lead past 300.

Pace bowler Shahidul Islam then came in the scene with some disciplined bowling as he claimed 3-48 to derail North Zone's chase. North Zone was left to 19-2 after losing the openers inside fifth over to make the matter worse. Tanbir Hyder came up as rescuer as the things went downhill spiral.

However he didn't get the support from the senior batsmen like Naeem Islam and Mushfiqur Rahim who both got their start but couldn't capitalize on it.

Mushfiqur Rahim was out on 38 while Naeem Islam scored 29 before being removed.

Tanbir battled hard despite wickets tumbling around him and remained not out on 54. Along with him, Mahidul Islam Ankan was batting on 5. -BSS















