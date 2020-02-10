Video
Monday, 10 February, 2020
Home Sports

Bangladesh Cricket Team's tour to Pakistan 2020

Mominuls on the verge of another innings defeat

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's Abu Jayed (L) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Babar Azam (unseen) during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 9, 2020. photo: AFP

Blindness of Bangladesh batsmen at dusk dimmed day long domination over Pakistan. Guests are still trail by 86 runs with four wickets at hand after the end of day-3 of the Rawalpindi Test on Sunday.
Good going Bangladesh in their 2nd innings became arrhythmic all on a sudden before the dusk. Losing opener Saif Hasan and Tamim Iqbal at 53, guest started to quiver in the middle. Saif had gone for 16 while Tamim departed with 34 runs. But skipper Mominul Haque accompanying Nazmul Shanto showing Bangladesh the way to fight back in the 2nd innings. They stood 71 runs' 3rd wicket partnership before Shanto's dismissal.
Speedster Nassem Shah emerged as the destructive force for Pakistan. He had broken the solid partnership between Mominul and Shanto. Shanto got out for 38 runs. Naseem had stroke in next twin deliveries as well to complete a Test hat-trick. Night watchman Taijul Islam and experienced Mahmudullah were the 2nd and 3rd prey of Naseem.
Man at seven Mohammad Mithun also had gone for a duck as Bangladesh were 126 for six before calling off the day's game though they were at 123 for two at a juncture of the match. Nassem hauled four among six Bangladesh wickets and Yasir Shah bagged the rest two.
Mominul remained unbeaten with 37 runs, who will resume batting today pairing with Liton Das. Liton stayed in the middle scoring nothing.
Earlier in the morning, Bangladesh bowler dominated over hosts batsmen. Pacer Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed Rahi created tough time for Pakistan batsman. Rahi gave the early breakthrough at the very first hour of the day claiming the wicket of centurion Babar Azam. Rubel hunted three wickets like Rahi while Taijul took two and Ebadot got one wicket for Bangladesh as Pakistan were bowled out for 445 runs adding 103 runs with overnight's 342 for three.
Babar amassed 143 runs, Shan Masood got 100, Haris Sohail 75 and Asad Shafiq collected 65 for Pakistan.
