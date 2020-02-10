Video
Monday, 10 February, 2020
Tigers' ODIs against Zimbabwe shifted to Sylhet from Chattogram

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) shifted the venue for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe from Chattogram to Sylhet in the request of the Sylhet Cricket Association, who demands more matches in this venue.
According to the initial itinerary, Chattogram Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium was due to host the three ODIs on March 1, 3 and 6 but the new move saw the matches will be held in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, confirmed BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury.
"There is no specific reason to change the venue. The decision basically came after the request of the Sylhet as they want more games in their venue," Chowdhury told the BSS today.
"Moreover Chattogram gets matches quite regularly so we think it would be right to give Sylhet some exposure as it is also the ICC -accredited venue."
He added that Chattogram will get a chance to host a Test match when Australia will visit the Bangladesh for two-match Test series in June-July.
"Chattogram will have their opportunity to hosts matches when Australia will visit Bangladesh for two-match Test series," he informed.




Zimbabwe is due to arrive in Bangladesh on February 15 and scheduled to play a two-day practice match against the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) XI on February 18-19. They will play the solitary Test from February 22 to 26 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.
The two teams will then travel to Sylhet for the three-match ODI series, slated to be played on March 1, 3 and 6 after which they will return to Dhaka for the two T20 Internationals on March 9 and 11.     -BSS


