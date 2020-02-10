Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:23 PM
Home Business

‘Route cuts intended to make S African Airways sustainable’

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 9: Plans to cut some of South African Airways' (SAA) domestic and international routes are aimed at making the airline sustainable and free from government funding after restructuring, experts appointed to try to rescue the company said on Sunday.
State-owned SAA entered a form of bankruptcy protection in December and is fighting for its survival.
The rescue specialists said on Thursday that SAA would cease flights to Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth from Feb. 29, as well as cutting some international routes, as part of efforts to conserve cash and make the airline more attractive to potential equity partners.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday his government did not agree with plans to cut some of SAA's domestic routes, plunging rescue efforts for the cash-strapped carrier into uncertainty.
"We recognize the concerns raised, especially around the domestic routes. We will continue to engage with stakeholders, with a commitment to include inputs into the final business rescue plan, which is due to be published by the end of this month, "SAA business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana said in a statement.
Under South African company law, the business rescue team is entitled to take decisions that are deemed necessary to turn a distressed company around, independently of government. In theory it could ignore the government's objections.
SAA is among several South African state entities including power company Eskom that are mired in financial crisis after nearly a decade of mismanagement.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus shuts world’s largest auto plant
‘Route cuts intended to make S African Airways sustainable’
Venezuela state airline suffers US sanctions
US consumer discretionary names could see bumpy ride
Sweden takes next step toward Huawei 5G rollout
Ericsson to skip mobile trade show over coronavirus
‘US, Europe could team up on 5G if trade war ends’
Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) Ltd. Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman


Latest News
Ruman Shana named as world's best breakthrough archer
BCB eyes long-term plan to prepare U-19 cricketers
Fear of police should be removed from public mind: IGP
EU calls emergency talks on new coronavirus
All MRP to be e-Passport within 5-yrs
Even sister's death couldn’t dent history maker Akbar
Jubo league leader killed in road crash
Madrasa teacher held for attempt to rape a girl
BSMRSTU students continue demonstration
Cabinet nods draft law to trial drug cases in courts
Most Read News
Junior Tigers lift World Cup trophy
Modern concept of marketing
Watercolour Reigns Supreme
Woman gives birth to quadruplets thru' normal delivery
Ex-AL leader slaughtered in Noakhali
Young tigers need 178 to win U-19WC
Five held over gang-rape in Bhola
PM returns home
Salary of pry school assistant teachers raised
4th BD round of Jessup Moot Court competition concludes in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft