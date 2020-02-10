Video
Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:23 PM
Home Business

US consumer discretionary names could see bumpy ride

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW YORK, Feb 9: A raft of earnings reports from consumer discretionary companies and US retail sales data set for the coming week could help investors determine to what extent the coronavirus is hitting consumer demand.
The S&P consumer discretionary sector .SPLRCD has been among the index's best performers this year, gaining about 3.4per cent and trailing only the technology .SPLRCT, utilities .SPLRCU and communications services .SPLRCL sectors.
But discretionary stocks could be in for a bumpy ride if companies warn that the coronavirus outbreak is weighing on their earnings outlook. Coronavirus concerns could also show up in the US retail sales report for January, due on Friday.
"It could have an impact on the year, not just the quarter," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh. "People are going to freak out a little bit - you are going to have your retail investor that is going to say they don't want to be in (the sector) anymore because it's not growing."
Analysts expect retail sales to show an increase of 0.3per cent in January from the previous month, matching the increase seen for December.
Companies expected to report include Hilton Worldwide (HLT.N), Under Armour (UAA.N), MGM Resorts (MGM.N) and Expedia Group (EXPE.O). Coronavirus concerns have already weighed on some of these stocks - MGM shares tumbled around 10per cent in late January after the spreading outbreak shuttered casinos in Macau. But they rebounded more than 2per cent in the latest week.
In recent weeks KFC licensee Yum China (YUMC.N) said it could report an operating loss in the first quarter and take a significant hit to sales and productivity due to the coronavirus outbreak after it was forced to shut nearly a third of its stores in China.
The announcement came on the heels of a similar warning from US cafe chain Starbucks (SBUX.O), which said it would delay a planned upward revision to its outlook for the year and expected a material but temporary financial hit.
Disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the coronavirus could also pressure consumer names. China accounts for over 10per cent of global trade in goods excluding energy and intermediate foods, Oxford Economics said in a report.
Some areas, such as capital goods - which are used to produce other goods or services - are likely to be at greater risk, the firm said.    -Reuters


