Sweden takes next step toward Huawei 5G rollout





Sweden's 5G frequency licenses will be assigned following an auction on Oct. 13, Anna Beckius, head of the spectrum analysis unit at PTS, told Swedish Television (SVT) on Friday.

Although Chinese tech company Huawei will not be automatically excluded from the bidding process, any company that wants to take part in the auction must first undergo a review by the Swedish Armed Forces and the Swedish Security Service, according to PTS.

Beckius said that "it will be up to the mobile operators to determine whether or not 5G can become a reality."

Next-generation 5G wireless networks could give Swedes up to 10 times faster web speeds than current 4G technology allows. -Xinhua

















