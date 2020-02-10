Video
Monday, 10 February, 2020
Business

‘US, Europe could team up on 5G if trade war ends’

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020

WASHINGTON, Feb 9: The United States and the European Union could team up to counter the dominance of China's Huawei Technologies in next-generation 5G telecoms technology, but not if Washington continues to threaten tariffs against Brussels, a senior German conservative lawmaker said late on Friday.
Norbert Roettgen, a member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, said he told US officials during a visit to Washington that he saw opportunities for greater transatlantic cooperation on 5G that would benefit both sides.
"But ... it must be clear that cannot happen if there is simultaneously the threat of trade war on the table," said Roettgen, who heads the foreign affairs committee of Germany's lower house of parliament, speaking after meetings with State Department and White House officials.
After reaching a Phase 1 trade deal with China, and securing the passage of a new North American trade pact in Congress, US President Donald Trump has set his sights on Europe and what he views as its unfair barriers for US companies.
Trump has threatened to slap 25per cent tariffs on European car imports, a move Brussels says it would counter with tariffs of its own. The two blocs are also at odds over digital services taxes, aircraft subsidies, and Huawei HWT.UL.
The United States says gear provided by Huawei, the leading telecoms equipment vendor with a global market share of 28per cent, contains "back doors" that would enable China to spy on other countries, a claim Huawei vigorously denies.
Roettgen told reporters he did not expect Trump to follow through on the car tariff threat until after the November presidential election, but said the situation was unpredictable.    -Reuters


