Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) Ltd. Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director Syed Rafiqul Haq, officials of MTB branches of Chattogram region posing for a photograph at MTB Chattogram Town Hall meet recently. They used the occasion to discuss business strategies and plans of action how the bank will achieve its business targets in 2020 in the light of last year's success and this year's market conditions. photo: Bank