Border killing on rise: Home boss







"There's an understanding between the two countries (Bangladesh and India) regarding border killings. I had a long discussion with their home minister when I went to India few days ago. We've always been saying that there must be an end to border killings and there were few incidents in the past," the minister said.



"In the last few days, the border killing has seen a rise. Many of you know the reason behind it. But we're working on the issue so the border deaths can be brought down," he added.

Asaduzzaman said the two countries will do whatever necessary in this regard.









"All types of discussions, including flag meetings, are being held. There's continued dialogues between BSF and BGB." Replying to another query, he said BNP is making false statements about the treatment of its Chairperson Khaleda Zia. "What they (BNP leaders) are saying about her treatment is not true at all. Begum Khaleda Zia is being given best treatment at the best healthcare centre of the country." The home minister also said the BNP chief has long been suffering from some permanent diseases like diabetics and arthritis.

NHRC Chairperson Nasima Begum, full-time member Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Justice Obaidul Hasan and Senior Secretary of the Home Ministry Mostofa Kamal were, among others, present on the occasion.



