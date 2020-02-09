Video
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:58 AM
Home Front Page

4 killed, 14 hurt in Chakaria road accident

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

CHAKARIA (Cox's Bazar), Feb 8: Four people were killed and 14 others injured in a bus accident at Baniarchhara in Chakaria upazila on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway on Friday night.
Witnesses said a Feni-bound passenger bus from Cox's Bazar overturned on




the road around 10:30pm, killing four passengers on the spot and injuring 14 others.
Being informed, police from nearby Chiringa highway police outpost reached the spot and started rescue operation. Later, police from Chakaria Police Station, Harbang police outpost and Chakaria Fire Service joined the rescue operation.
The deceased have been identified as Jharna Begum, 35, wife of Muhammad Ali of Sonadia area in Hatiya upazila of Noakhail, Muhammad Moniruzzaman Samrat, 26, son of Zakir Hossain of Alaiapur village in Begumganj upazila, Abu Sufian, 38, son of Abdul Barek of Ambarnagar village in Sonaimori upazila of Noakhali, and Sajed Ullah, 26, son of Nurul Absar of Kanchannagar in Chandanish upazila under Chattogram District.
The injured are undergoing treatment at Chakaria Health Complex. They are Delwar Hossain 32, Tanvir, 26, Amir Hossain, 29, Sumia, 9, Sumi Akhter 18, Siddique Ahmed, 21, Abdul Karim, 28, Kawsar, 20, Safayet Ullah 50, Feroz Ahmed, 50, Zahir Ahmed, 30, Zahangir, 40, And Shahadat Hossain, 26.



4 killed, 14 hurt in Chakaria road accident
