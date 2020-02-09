AL mayoral aspirants getting ready for campaign







The incumbent Mayor AJM Nasiruddin and Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, Deputy Minister for Education and son of former Mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury, called upon the party activists to remain united before the CCC polls. They attended an extended meeting of the City Awami League at a Convention Centre at Jamalkhan Road.



Addressing the meeting, Mayor Nasiruddin advised the party leaders and the activists to refrain from suicidal activities. The City Unit AL General Secretary Nasiruddin opined that mudslinging by the party leaders should be stopped. Otherwise, the Sheikh Hasina's government would be at stake. The incumbent Mayor advocated for maintaining solidarity within the party rank and file. The Deputy Education Minister Barrister Nowfel said that the organizational foundation of the Chattogram City AL is the strength of the ruling Awami League. Nowfel asked the party activists to work unitedly for the victory of the party nominee in the next mayoral election forgetting the misunderstanding and petty differences. Senior leaders of Chattogram AL attended the meeting. The Election Commission (EC) will announce the schedule for the CCC elections on February 16.



According to party insiders, the incumbent Mayor Nasiruddin may get the nomination for the next elections. But some other AL leaders are trying to get the party nomination. Former BNP candidate Manjur Alam Manju is also seeking nomination from Awami League for the mayoral post. He had already left BNP. Besides, former CDA Chairman Abdus Salam, and treasurer of Chattogram City AL is the candidate for the mayoral post.



Furthermore, the incumbent president of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) Mahbubul Alam is also seeking nomination from Awami League for the ,ayoral post.

Besides, the Deputy Education Minister Barrister Nowfel may get the nomination for CCC mayoral post in the ensuing election. In a recent interview with a local daily, Barrister Nowfel opined that he would contest the polls if the party chief nominates him for the post.

Meanwhile, the incumbent Mayor AJM Nasiruddin staged a grand show-down on Thursday in the city.



He held a grand rally at local Laldighi Maidan on Thursday afternoon styled, 'Anti-drug and anti-terrorism rally.'

Earlier, he announced to present more than one lakh people in the rally. But the entire venue of Laldighi was full to the brim by the attendance of the people.

Many intending councillor candidates also joined the rally with mammoth processions to show their strength. Organising the rally, the incumbent Mayor Nasiruddin has been trying to attract the favour of the party chief Sheikh Hasina for the nomination as the mayoral candidate again. Besides, the CCC Mayor has expedited the implementation works of all development projects of the city.



Nasiruddin is also holding dozen of public meetings in different areas of the city every day.

He claimed, "I will win the mayoral elections if the Awami League Chief nominates me as the candidate again." In the rally, AJM Nasiruddin highlighted the development he had carried out in the city during his five year tenure. The last CCC elections were held in April 28 in 2015.

AJM Nasiruddin of AL was elected CCC Mayor as he defeated BNP candidate Manjur Alam Manju in the 2015 elections.



Meanwhile, the BNP will also be participating in the next CCC election. For this reason, party leaders and activists are already gearing up to take the field in full strength.

The two aspirants, city unit president Shahadat Hossain, and general secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar have already expressed their interest to vie for the mayoral post in the polls.

On receiving green light from the party high command, local leaders have already started reorganising at the Ward level, party sources said. New committees for at least 29 Wards out of total 41 have been formed since August.



Chattogram municipality was declared a city corporation in 1990, with Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury appointed the first mayor by the government, followed by Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin. In 1994, AL leader ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury became the first elected city mayor. He was re-elected in 2000 and in 2005, the second time defeating Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin of BNP. The current Mayor's five-year term will expire on August 5.



















