Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:58 AM
BNP’s threat of movement goes against court: Quader

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP's threat of a movement for releasing Khaleda Zia from jail was going against the court.
Quader said this while talking to journalists at a press conference at the party president's Dhanmodi office in the capital.
"AL didn't file any case against Khaleda Zia. She is accused of the case filed by the then caretaker government. So the release of Khaleda Zia is not a political matter. It is now a matter of the honourable court." Quader said.
Mentioning BNP's threats for holding massive movement against the government, he also said, "They are threatening to
hold massive movement against the government. We are now used to the verbose talks of BNP. Many of them said at the rally that they will get Khaleda Zia released by waging a strong movement."
"No sensible man can say that AL confined Khaleda Zia in jail. She is now in jail for her corruption. This case was filed by a caretaker government. Her punishment is the matter of the court. If they think they will free Khaleda Zia by forcing us through a movement, it is wrong to think of it." Quader added.
He asked Dr Kamal Hossain to explain how logical or legal the movement against the court order would be.
Obaidul Quader, the Minister of Road, Transports and Bridges, also talked about his own organization.
He said, "We are now giving emphasis to organizational strength. That is important for election and also for defeating the political opposition," he added.
AL Advisory Council member Mukul Bose, Joint General Secretaries Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary BM Muzammel Haque and Mirza Azam, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, central leader Adv Qamrul Islam, newly-elected mayors of Dhaka south and north city corporations Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Atiqul Islam respectively, Dhaka City South AL president Abu Ahmed Munnafi and general secretary Humayun Kabir were present on the occasion.


