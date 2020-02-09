

Get united to force govt to release Khaleda, Fakhrul urges party men

Demanding release of its Chairperson Khaleda Zia from jail, Mirza Fakhrul announced a nationwide demonstration programme by his party on February 15.

He announced the protest programme at a rally held in front of the party's headquarters at Naya Paltan in the capital on Saturday, marking the second anniversary of of Khaleda's imprisonment.

Fakhrul said, "Without movement, it is not possible to free our Chairperson Khaleda Zia from jail. He urged people to get united to force the government to release Khaleda Zia."

Fakhrul urged the government to free Khaleda Zia immediately and allow her to receive better treatment for her 'serious' ailment.

Otherwise, he warned, the government must be held accountable to people someday.

Accusing the government of having failed to run the country, he also urged it step down paving the path for holding a fresh election under a non-party administration.

BNP Standing Committee Member Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain, Moudud Ahmed, Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Vice-President Barkatullah Bulu, Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, BNP student affairs secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, Organizing Secretary

Shama Obayed, BNP backed DSCC mayoral candidate Ishraque Hossain and DNCC mayoral candidate Tabith Awal among others were also present there.

BNP supporters from different parts of Dhaka and adjoining areas joined the rally from.

Khaleda has been in jail since she was convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. She was found guilty in another corruption case later the same year, though her party claims both cases are politically motivated.

The BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the BSMMU since April 1 last year.

Khaleda is now facing around 36 cases, including Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable corruption ones.

Fakhrul urged people to get united to resist those who snatched our all rights, including voting.

He claimed that voter presence in the city election was very low as people have no confidence in the government and the Election Commission.

Only 7-9 percent votes were cast in the city polls, this amount of vote cannot determine the peoples leadership, the BNP secretary general said.

He demanded cancellation the results and hold re-election. He said that ruling government afraid of the popularity of Khaleda Zia. That's why illegal government illegally imprisons her for two years, he added.

He blamed the government for hiking gas, electricity and daily commodity price and patronage corrupted people around the country.

Fakhrul urged people to put up a resistance against the current government through waging a greater movement to 'restore their rights, democracy' and uphold the Liberation War spirit.

Meanwhile, Ishraque Hossain of BNP's mayor candidate in DSCC said that the ruling government has came into power through 'fake voting' and has brought the legislative, judiciary and the executive branches of the country into their pocket.

He alleged Awami League have destroyed democracy of the country and established one government rule to take away people's rights and freedom of speech.

Ishraque said, "We can restore our democracy by releasing Khaleda Zia from jail. He hoped that people of the country will make strong protest to free Khaleda Zia from jail."

DNCC mayoral candidate of BNP Tabith Awal said, "The government has continued repressing opposition leaders and activists across the country to suppress its opponents."





















