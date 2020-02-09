Video
Sunday, 9 February, 2020
Development of vaccine   progressing well: US 

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020

A U.S. health official said Friday that the development of vaccine against the coronavirus is going well, with "no glitches."
Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a news briefing at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that work is underway with biotech company Moderna to develop the vaccine.
Fauci said one of the first steps that the vaccine development had to go
through proved successful after the researchers successfully inserted the virus gene, published by their Chinese counterparts in a database, into the Moderna's messenger RNA platform, allowing it to express proteins.    -UNB


