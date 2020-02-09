Shringla to visit Dhaka to finalise Modi’s visit





Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will visit Dhaka next month to prepare ground for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh in March.Although the date of the Indian foreign secretary's visit is yet to be finalised, diplomatic sources said Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee, Indian former president PranabMukherjee, influential leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress will visit Dhaka to attend the birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to be held on March 17."It will be a preparatory meeting between the foreign secretaries of the two countries. There will be no agenda to discuss," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry told the daily Observer.Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had invited Indian Prime Minister Modi to join the birth centenary celebration of the Father of the Nation. Modi gave his consent to join the programme, the official said.Shringla unveiled his plan of Dhaka visit when Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran met him at his office on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by Bangladesh mission in New Delhi.Referring to Modi's upcoming Dhaka visit, Shringla said India wants to see the impending visit of Modi to become mutually beneficial to both the countries.He also noted the importance India attaches to the relationship with Bangladesh as its immediate neighbour, the release said.Expressing satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations, Shringla stressed that the two countries can further promote ties in areas like defence cooperation, trade and people to people contact.The Bangladesh envoy appreciated Shringla's role in consolidating the bilateral relations between the two countries during his tenure as the high commissioner of India to Bangladesh.He particularly noted Shringla's endeavour in easing visa issuance system, which contributed to huge movement of people between the two countries.However, Shringla served as the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh from 2015-2018 and also served as the Head of the Territorial Wing of Bangladesh-Myanmar (BM) Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, India.