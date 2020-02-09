Video
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:57 AM
Home Front Page

200 shanties destroyed in Banani slum fire

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

A fire at the T&T Slum at Banani in the capital burnt down hundreds of shanties before 22 units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence brought the blaze under control early in the morning on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A fire at the T&T Slum at Banani in the capital burnt down hundreds of shanties before 22 units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence brought the blaze under control early in the morning on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At least 200 shanties were destroyed as a fire swept through two slums in the capital's Banani T&T area early Saturday.
The fire broke out at Godown Slum and Bede Slum around 3:30am, said Russel Shikder, an officer at Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters.
The cause of the fire could not be known as of filing of this report at 6:00pm on Saturday.
On information, 22 fire fighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze around 7:00am.
A four-member committee, led by fire service Deputy Director (Development) Md Nur Hossain, has been formed to investigate the fire incident.
Other members of the committee are Assistant Director (Store) Md Rezaul Karim, Deputy Assistant Director Anowar Hossain Senior Station Manager of Tejgaon Fire Service unit Faisalur Rahman.


