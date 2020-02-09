We can’t bring back anybody from China now: FM





"About 171 Bangladeshi nationals are now living there (Wuhan), we have sympathy for them but cannot bring them back right now," Momen said while talking to the reporters on the sidelines of a programme at Hotel Sonargoan on Saturday.

He said the government brought back about 312 Bangladeshi from Wuhan, they are not infected, nevertheless quarantined but they showed their anger against us (government) saying that why they were not kept in five-star hotel like places, why they would be in quarantined for 14 days. It was their questions but government spent $US one lakh 33 thousand dollars to arrange for their return, the Foreign Minister said.

The Foreign Minister was taking part at a discussion meeting there on NRB issue. He made these comments when the reporters asked him about the fate of Bangladeshi citizens in Wuhan.

"We disinfected the aircraft and the crew spending huge money. Still we want to bring back all Bangladeshi nationals from there but how can it be possible if crew refuse to go there?'', he asked.

"We're ready to bring back Bangladeshis living there. We've also informed the Chinese government. They

gave permission earlier, but the situation has changed," Foreign Minister told reporters.

The Foreign Minister mentioned that the Chinese government confirmed that none of the Bangladeshi returnees have been infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, pilots have demanded that all flights to China be suspended as health officials have declared a global emergency and countries have been advised stop non-essential travel.

American Airlines pilots have even filed a lawsuit stating they should not be forced to fly to the country as the outbreak is 'serious, and in many ways still unknown, health threats posed by coronavirus'.

"Initially, 361 people were supposed to return. But some of them chose to stay in China fearing that the symptoms may show up after they return to Bangladesh and they may end up infecting others," Foreign Minister earlier told the media.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister said a total of 370 Bangladesh citizens from 22 institutions, mostly from Wuhan city of China, have registered their names expressing their willingness to return home.

But, 15 Bangladesh citizens have opted to stay back in China for better health facilities in China and avoid the risk of transmitting coronavirus in Bangladesh, said the Foreign Minister.

Dr Momen said the Chinese authorities informed Bangladesh that they will bear all the expenses of treatment if any foreigner is affected by the virus.





























Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said that government cannot bring back Bangladesh nationals from coronavirus -stricken areas of China, especially Wuhan as it cannot arrange any aircraft to pick them up because neither Biman is agreeing to send any plane there nor China is allowing any flight to Bangladesh."About 171 Bangladeshi nationals are now living there (Wuhan), we have sympathy for them but cannot bring them back right now," Momen said while talking to the reporters on the sidelines of a programme at Hotel Sonargoan on Saturday.He said the government brought back about 312 Bangladeshi from Wuhan, they are not infected, nevertheless quarantined but they showed their anger against us (government) saying that why they were not kept in five-star hotel like places, why they would be in quarantined for 14 days. It was their questions but government spent $US one lakh 33 thousand dollars to arrange for their return, the Foreign Minister said.The Foreign Minister was taking part at a discussion meeting there on NRB issue. He made these comments when the reporters asked him about the fate of Bangladeshi citizens in Wuhan."We disinfected the aircraft and the crew spending huge money. Still we want to bring back all Bangladeshi nationals from there but how can it be possible if crew refuse to go there?'', he asked."We're ready to bring back Bangladeshis living there. We've also informed the Chinese government. Theygave permission earlier, but the situation has changed," Foreign Minister told reporters.The Foreign Minister mentioned that the Chinese government confirmed that none of the Bangladeshi returnees have been infected with the virus.Meanwhile, pilots have demanded that all flights to China be suspended as health officials have declared a global emergency and countries have been advised stop non-essential travel.American Airlines pilots have even filed a lawsuit stating they should not be forced to fly to the country as the outbreak is 'serious, and in many ways still unknown, health threats posed by coronavirus'."Initially, 361 people were supposed to return. But some of them chose to stay in China fearing that the symptoms may show up after they return to Bangladesh and they may end up infecting others," Foreign Minister earlier told the media.Earlier, the Foreign Minister said a total of 370 Bangladesh citizens from 22 institutions, mostly from Wuhan city of China, have registered their names expressing their willingness to return home.But, 15 Bangladesh citizens have opted to stay back in China for better health facilities in China and avoid the risk of transmitting coronavirus in Bangladesh, said the Foreign Minister.Dr Momen said the Chinese authorities informed Bangladesh that they will bear all the expenses of treatment if any foreigner is affected by the virus.