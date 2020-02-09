

PM returns home

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived here on Saturday morning wrapping up her four-day bilateral visit to Italy.A flight of Emirates Airlines carrying the Prime Minister that departed Milan Malpensa International Airport at 1:45pm Italy time reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 8am.On Tuesday last, the Prime Minister went to Rome at the invitation of Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte.During her stay in Rome, Sheikh Hasina had talks with Conte on Wednesday where both the leaders agreed to take the relations of the two countries to a new height increasing trade and business.Besides, the Prime Minister attended a civic reception accorded in her honour, which was arranged by the Italy chapter of Awami League on Tuesday and inaugurated the Chancery Building ofBangladesh Embassy in Rome on Wednesday.Sheikh Hasina also had an audience with Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of the Catholics of the world, at the Holy See (Vatican City) on Thursday morning.The Prime Minister later left Rome by train for Milan on Thursday. -UNB