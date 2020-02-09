Land ports begin using infrared thermometers

Authorities at all the 12 land ports across the country have started using handheld infrared thermometers, to help prevent the entry of coronavirus. The Centre for Disease Control at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sent the thermometers to the ports on Wednesday, Dr Ayesha Akhtar, assistant director of the DGHS information centre, said.

"All the ports began the full-fledged use of the handheld infrared thermometers from today," the doctor added. -Agencies

