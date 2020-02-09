Understand new laws before giving reaction: Law Minister to BNP





The minister made the remark while talking to journalists at Akhaura Railway Station this noon, reports our Brahmanbaria correspondent.

The law minister went there to visit his home constituency and took part in an extended meeting of Akhaura upazila unit Awami League.

"BNP terms any law passed by the government as 'black law' whether they understand it or not," Anisul Huq said.

"I would like to urge them to read the law and try to understand, and then come up with reactions," he said in response to BNP lawmakers' reactions over a new law passed at the parliament.

The government on February 5 passed 'Deposition of the Surplus Money of Self-Governed Agencies including Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous, Statutory Government Authorities and Public Non-Financial Corporations into the Government Exchequer Bill' at the parliament, amid unprecedented opposition from BNP and Jatiya Party lawmakers, who termed the law as "black, dangerous and anti-people".

BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid told the parliament on February 5 that the move to pass the law was being taken as there was rampant corruption in mega projects and the government needed more money.

"If the bill is passed, the 61 self-governed organisations will be destroyed and their efficiency will decline," he said.

The new law would allow the government to use surplus fund of autonomous bodies for development work, the minister said. -Agencies

















